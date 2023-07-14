Return from Africa with full hands

TEHRAN - Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, wrapped up his African tour by visiting Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Raisi left Tehran on Wednesday for Africa to visit the friendly nations of Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to strengthen Iran’s ties with Africa and to open the door for greater political and economic partnership.

In his tour of the three countries, Raisi paid a visit to the Uganda National Mosque and holding meetings with businessperson as well as paying tribute to the heroes of the Zimbabwean independence.

On the last leg of his three-nation tour, Raisi landed in Harare on Thursday where he was greeted by his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Later in the day, Raisi and Mnangagwa held a closed-door meeting to review various topics and issues.

The representatives from Iran and Zimbabwe discussed the development in bilateral ties.

Zimbabweans hold photos of anti-terror hero General Soleimani

It is worth saying that the Zimbabwean people gathered at the Harare airport to welcome Raisi upon his arrival while carrying photos of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and prominent Iranian anti-terror hero General Qassem Soleimani.

As a boost to bilateral ties, the two presidents inked “a record” 12 agreements on a variety of subjects, from telecommunications to energy which can enable Zimbabwe to utilize Iranian innovation and technology and plan to build a tractor factory to aid in agricultural modernization.

Additionally, the two nations agreed to cooperate on initiatives in the fields of research, science, and technology as well as energy, agriculture, medicines, and telecommunications.

Regarding U.S. sanctions against Iran and Zimbabwe, Raisi said that the Islamic Republic will work hard to develop tighter economic ties.

On the second leg, the Iranian president, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, was officially received on Wednesday by his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the presidential palace in Kampala, after which delegations from both sides held meetings.

High-ranking officials of Iran and Uganda inked four cooperation agreements in the presence of the two presidents on visa waiver, agricultural cooperation, and formation of a joint permanent intergovernmental commission.

The sides also issued a joint political statement.

During a joint news conference, Raisi chastised the West for using human rights as a political instrument, emphasizing that Iran stands at the forefront of global human rights advocacy.

“Western colonialism seeks to impose pressure on sovereign nations by exploiting the human rights issue, using it as a political tool, and applying double standards,” he stated.

“In the Islamic Republic, we strongly think that we are at the vanguard of safeguarding human rights,” he said, maintaining that the promotion of human rights is a common obligation.

“While the West pretends to support human rights, it is actually defending those who have been wronged, whereas we are the real supporters,” the Iranian president noted.

The export of raw materials to the West, as demanded by the imperialist states, must be avoided, the Iranian president further emphasized.

“The West and the arrogance of the world desire that nations export basic resources and oil rather than processing them into value-added goods. As a result, all of our efforts in Iran are directed against stopping the sale of raw materials,” Raisi underlined.

The president of Iran also advocated deepening ties with Uganda and other African nations.

On the first leg, Raisi arrived in Kenya with the intention of strengthening connections and concluding several agreements for economic collaboration.

Alfred Mutua, the Foreign Minister of Kenya, met the president at the Nairobi airport on Wednesday morning. Later, at the presidential palace, the Kenyan President, William Ruto, gave him a formal welcome.

“Full of opportunities”

Speaking at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport early on Friday upon his return from Africa, Raisi emphasized the need to strengthen connections with African countries while calling the continent the land of opportunity where its potential should not be undervalued.

“We value our ties with the African continent, just as we do with the countries of Asia and other regions, and we should not overlook this continent, which is full of opportunities,” he added.

He stated that his trip’s primary goal was to increase the “strategic depth” of Iran.

African nations were lured to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the system that emerged as a result of the Iranian people’s anti-colonialist zeal and courage, according to Raisi.

The president highlighted that many African nations have established diplomatic connections with Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and that these nations are eager to strengthen their ties with Tehran in a variety of ways.

Raisi additionally pointed out the need to improve ties with African countries, noting that these nations are endowed with an abundance of natural resources and minerals as well as various opportunities and prospective areas for closer collaboration.

In addition to expanding economic and commercial ties with those nations, he said the goal of his three-nation African tour was to introduce Iranian specialists’ knowledge-based products into new markets.

The president stated that one of the objectives of his trip to Africa was to supply raw resources, and that extraterritorial cultivation was one of the topics that was also addressed.

Raisi also said that agreements have been reached with African nations for barter transactions in which Iran would get basic necessities in exchange for delivering petrochemical products.

Offices were accordingly established in all three countries to take an effective step in facilitating and strengthening “our communication and cooperation in various areas”, he stated.

Scientific and technical exchanges were another issue covered during the trip, he noted.

Raisi cited “good meetings” with entrepreneurs and businessmen who expressed their eagerness to strengthen commercial connections between Iran and Africa.

There is a greater need than ever to improve ties with African governments in political, economic, and cultural spheres, he averred, adding that doing so will lead to improved regional and global collaboration.

“Fighting against moral corruption”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said, “We share common views with these African countries on opposing unilateralism, defending human rights, protecting family values and fighting against moral corruption and organized crime.”

He also referred to Kenya as a gateway to East Africa and emphasized that close ties with Nairobi will improve relationship with other countries in the region.

“Africa is as important as America and Asia”

Raisi went on to say, “We believe that the world is not limited to the West.”

Underscoring Iran’s foreign policy that is based on engaging with the entire world, the president said, “Africa is as important as America and Asia.”

During the three-state tour to Africa, a total of 21 documents on cooperation in different areas were inked.