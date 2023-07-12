Iran president on tour of Africa to boost ties

TERHAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has held several meetings in Kenya as part of his whirlwind tour of three African countries.

In Africa, Raisi seeks to strengthen cooperation, particularly in economic fields, between Iran and African counties.

The president started his tour by first visiting Kenya, where he held many high-level meetings. After Kenya, he headed to Uganda. The tour will also take Raisi to Zimbabwe.

In Nairobi, Raisi held talks with with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto. After the meeting, they held a joint presser in which they talked about relations between Tehran and Nairobi.

"Iran-Kenya relations have a long history and we believe that the cooperation between the two countries, as well as the cooperation between Iran and all the countries of the African continent, can develop day by day," Raisi said, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He described Africa as a continent of potentials and stated, "Our view in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Africa is considering countries with talent, capacity, talented human forces, material and spiritual reserves, natural and mineral resources."

Raisi added, "Also, we consider our friend Kenya as a country full of diverse capacities, whose exchange with the numerous capacities of Iran can help improve the level of relations between the two countries."

He stated, "Islamic Iran, with the blessing of the Islamic Revolution, the blood of the noble martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and with the blessing of the guidance of the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution, despite all the threats and sanctions of the enemy, has been able to progress in various economic, scientific and technological fields, and today it is an advanced and technological country and is ready to share its experiences with the dear people of Kenya."

Pointing out that today the Islamic Republic of Iran has valuable experiences and achievements in the fields of petrochemicals, agriculture, fisheries, and science and technology, Raisi pointed out that the healthcare and medical equipment are other fields for cooperation.

He stated that the cooperation between Iran and Kenya will not be limited and specific only to the two countries. "Just as the Islamic Republic of Iran is a neighbor to the countries of the Persian Gulf and Central Asia and enjoys extensive cooperation, Kenya also has extensive relations with East African countries. And therefore, strengthening the relationship between the two countries will be a basis for wider regional cooperation."

In Kenya, five cooperation documents were signed between the high-ranking officials of Iran and Kenya at the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

The cooperation documents were in the fields of veterinary medicine, communication, culture, fisheries and professional technology, which were signed by the ministries of foreign affairs, information, communication and digital economy, tourism, wildlife and heritage, mining, water economy and marine affairs and education of Kenya and the ministry of foreign affairs and cooperatives, labor and social welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The president of Iran and Kenya attended the signing ceremony.

Also, a meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kenya was held under the chairmanship of the presidents of the two countries.

In the meeting, Raisi described the relations between the two countries as deep and historical.

Referring to the huge capacities of Iran and Kenya, he emphasized the necessity of using these capacities in line with the development of business interactions.

After concluding the visit to Kenya, President Raisi left for Uganda.



