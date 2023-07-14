Quarterly car tire production rises 4% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iranian tire manufacturers produced 65,353 tons of car tires in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), registering a four-percent rise from the output in the first quarter of the previous year.

According to the statistics, in the mentioned period, 19,000 tons of passenger car tires were produced, accounting for 63 percent of the total production in the mentioned three months, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, 5,925 tons of truck tires were produced, showing a six-percent increase.

Production of the tires of agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of eight percent to stand at 4,436 tons, and that of road building and industrial vehicles increased 47 percent to 1,319 tons in the period under review.

The tire industry has a 60-year history in Iran. Currently, 11 tire manufacturing companies are active across the country that produce tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agriculture machinery, as well as bicycles and motorcycles in addition to other types of tubes.

Some 15,000 people are directly employed in this industry and more than 250,000 people are indirectly involved in the value chain of this industry.

The Iranian tire industry, despite the continuation of sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic conditions, as well as some domestic restrictions, has been following a thriving and successful path over the past few years.

In addition to the successes achieved in terms of the output amount, Iranian tire manufacturers have entered new areas including production of the wide-base tires and the tires of SUVs.

Wide base tires, which are a new generation of heavy vehicle tires, have been produced for the first time in West Asia by Iranian producers.

EF/MA