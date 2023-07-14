“Single Horn”, “Gladiators” join Iranian lineup at Giffoni festival

TEHRAN –Short Iranian films “The Single Horn” by Mohammad Kamal Alavi and “Gladiators” by Maryam Rahimi have been selected to go on screen at the 53rd Giffoni Film Festival in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

“The Single Horn” narrates the tale of a young girl who ventures into an amusement park to enjoy a playtime with her friends, against her family's wishes. When she returns home, she realizes that everything has changed. This leads her to make a significant decision.

“Gladiators” follows the story of Ali, who finds himself in a race against time to save his beloved younger sister from an early marriage by repaying a debt. Ali knows a man who has extended an invitation to Ali to engage in a fight with another boy who possesses greater strength than he does. Two young warriors stand opposite each other, caught between the influence of money-hungry adults and the thirst for violence.

Earlier this week, the festival announced that “Thirteen Year”, a short film by Iranian director Samad Alizadeh, will go on screen at its official competition.

The film revolves around Helia, a teenage girl who is celebrating her thirteenth birthday. However, her family starts to impose restrictions on her cycling, thinking that she has outgrown it.

The festival will take place from July 20 to 29.

Photo: A scene from “The Single Horn” by Mohammad Kamal Alavi

