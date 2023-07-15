‘Domestic producers of red meat in need of support’

TEHRAN- The Chairman of the National Union of Light Livestock Producers stressed the need to support domestic producers of red meat.

Afshin Sadr-Dadras said that the subsidy that is allocated to support consumers for imported meat should be allocated to support domestic production.

He reiterated that the country's livestock industry needs serious support, adding that if the problem of the livestock industry is not taken seriously, due to the lack of liquidity of the producers, there is a possibility of a decrease in production in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2023-March 20, 2024).

As previously reported, the production of red meat in Iran stood at 43,775 tons in the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 21-May 21), showing an 11-percent fall compared to the same month in the past year.

Beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the second month with 23,281 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 17,057 tons, goat meat with 2,592 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 845 tons.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

MA