Deluded, Scared, and Confused

After an American senior official, whose name was not disclosed, warned last night about an increasing cooperation between Iran and Russia, an Israeli media called the fictional alliance an “intensification of ties” between the two countries “against America, to help Hezbollah”.

“The U.S. has witnessed ever increasing cooperation between Iran and Russia, even in Syria, part of which is rooted in Tehran supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine”, the outlet quoted the American official. He continued to say “Russia is obliged to Iran in its efforts to push the U.S. Military forces back from the Syria which will provide better conditions to provide Hezbollah with more lethal weaponry and threatens Israel furthermore”.

The official who is believed to occupy a high position in the Pentagon, said, “we witness security coordination between Iran’s Quds Forces and Russia in Syria, aimed at putting more pressure on the U.S. to force it out of Syrian soil”. For months, the Israeli media claims, the U.S. has been warning that the Russian pilots are repeatedly and increasingly violating the safety regulations and make close contacts with the American fighter jets while armed with missiles and other weapons.

PNA Has Picked a Side

Referring to a report published by the Lebanese newspaper, Al-Akhbar, an Israeli media claimed that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) soon to create new security mechanisms to perform an operation aimed at detaining the armed groups of the north of the West Bank with an extra emphasis on Jenin. According to Al-Akhbar, this settlement is part of the agreement between the PNA and Israel based on which, some measures will be undertaken to avoid the Israeli soldiers being shot in Jenin. The main purpose of this agreement is to prevent the demolishment of the PNA and avoid the further domination of HAMAS inside in different territories. This report has been published on Wednesday for the first time since 2012 after the president of PNA visited Jenin.

Ongoing Tensions on the Border

Amid the tensions on the border between Lebanon and Palestine, a group of media representative along with one of the Lebanon’s Parliament members visited the border today, faced with provocative behavior of Israeli soldiers stationed there. According to sources, Israeli army started firing tear gas at the visitors, also the official accompanying them, who were inside the territory of Lebanon. After the definitive speech delivered by Hezbollah’s Secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the situation in the southern borders of Lebanon, spectators believe more tensions will occur in the disputed Lebanese areas and an escalation of situation is profoundly possible. Nasrallah, in his speech on Wednesday July 13th, clarified Hezbollah’s stance regarding the territories of Lebanon occupied by Israel, saying “the territory in question will not be ignored”.

Died “Suddenly”, Part 2374839!

As the chain of events leading to the “sudden death” of Israelis outside the Occupied Palestine continues, another Israeli was reported dead in Tiflis, Georgia’s capital today. According to the reports, he was run over by a car and died on the scene of the accident. In most of instances like this, the Israeli officials disclose the real identity of the deceased person later on, introducing them as people with an “unordinary” status. The details of this particular incident is yet to be published.

