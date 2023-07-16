Tehran gallery showcasing works by 150 Iranian painters

TEHRAN – The latest paintings by 150 Iranian painters are on display in an exhibition at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center.

Entitled “Painting Promotion”, the exhibition will run until July 19 at the Andisheh gallery located at Monfared Niaki Park, near Seyed Khandan Bridge, Shariati Ave.

Curated by Mostafa Khanverdizadeh and Mansoureh Kalhori, the exhibition showcases the paintings of Shabnam Parmun, Faezeh Vakili, Sahebeh Salahshur, Leila Lashgari, Arash Karimi, Zohreh Ebrahimzadeh, Zahra Rafiei, Mobarakeh Honarmand, Rezvan Eqbali and several others from all over the country.

