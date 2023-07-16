Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum is successful example of peace-oriented institutions: expert

TEHRAN – Dr. Fabio Carbone, a lecturer in International Tourism Management at Coventry University (UK), has said Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum “is a successful example of peace-oriented museums.”

“Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum is a successful example of peace-oriented museums not only because of the quality of content and the effective use of technologies and narratives, but also because of its commitment to promoting dialogue, critical reflection on historical events, and people’s active participation,” IRNA quoted Carbone as saying on Sunday.

Moreover, Carbone gave explanations about military museums, war museums, and in general all tourist attractions related to war and their role in promoting intercultural dialogue and the culture of peace, the report said.

He made the remarks in an address to an international conference on military heritage and tourism, which was held in Angra do Heroismo, or simply Angra, a city and municipality on Terceira Island, in Portugal from June 12 to 15.

The event was organized in close collaboration with the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), which was born in 1986, the International Year of Peace, and the belief that every traveler is potentially an “Ambassador for Peace.”

Situated on a landscaped site of 21 hectares, Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum is a gigantic war memorial showcasing numerous collections concentrated heavily on the Iraqi-imposed war. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system, including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm.

The re-creation of the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr through virtual exhibits and video projections is among the main features of the museum, where stands a replica of the Khorramshahr mosque adorned with creamy and turquoise patterned tiles.

Experts say, such a museum motivates visitors to guess stories of people who lost their lives, were displaced, wounded, captured, or lost their loved ones in bitter moments of mankind.

AFM