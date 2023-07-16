Iran's Greco-Roman team third at 2023 Polyak Imre Memorial

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman team finished in third place at the 2023 Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

The Iranian wrestlers won two gold medals, one silver and two bronzes and finished third with 98 points.

Azerbaijan won the final Greco-Roman team race with 140 points. They were followed by Hungary (113 points).

Danial Sohrabi at 72kg and Amir Ghasemi Monjazi at 130kg won two gold medals.

Omid Arami at 60kg claimed a silver and Mohammad Naghousi at 77kg and Aliakbar Yousefi at 130kg won two bronze medals.

The ranking points play a significant role in setting the wrestlers’ seeding at major tournaments, such as the World Championships.

The World Wrestling Championships 2023, which will take place 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia from Sept. 16 to 24, will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Hungarian Greco-Roman wrestler Imre Polyak won medals at four consecutive Olympic Games (1952-64), making him only the second wrestler after Finland’s Eino Leino to achieve the success.