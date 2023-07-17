Commemoration of Persian poet Naser Khosrow to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – A commemoration ceremony for the Persian poet, philosopher Naser Khosrow Qubadiani will be held on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran.

The ceremony will be held at 5 pm local time in the Martyr Motahari Hall located in the Society for the Appreciation of Cultural Works and Dignitaries.

Naser Khosrow also spelled as Nasir Khusrow (1004 – after 1070 CE) is a poet, theologian, traveler and one of the greatest writers in Persian literature.

He is considered one of the greatest representatives of Persian literature. Safarnama (The Book of Travels) is his most famous work. He visited dozens of cities in about seven years (March 6, 1046 – October 23, 1052) and wrote comprehensively about them, including details about colleges, caravanserais, mosques, scientists, kings, the public, the population, the area of the cities, and, of course, his interesting memories. After 1000 years, his Safarnama is still readable for Persian-speaking people.

Diwan, Gushayish va Rahayish, Wajh-i din, Book on Mathematics and Jami al hikmatayn are among his other works.

