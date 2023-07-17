Gigantic theme park, named Mini World, to open to public this year: Malayer’s mayor says

TEHRAN - Malayer’s mayor has said construction work at the city’s massive theme park, which features perfect replicas of 138 world-renowned historical sites and monuments, is almost complete.

Construction of this huge theme park, which covers an area of 48 hectares, started 10 years ago and it will definitely reach the operational stage this [Iranian calendar] year, the mayor said.

Moreover, busts and statues of many luminaries are being constructed at the theme park, the mayor said.

“Considered as a stimulus for the tourism sector, the launch of the Mini Word is currently our first priority in the municipality and the Malayer’s city council.”

Last year, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami admired the Mini World for “skilled craftsmanship” during a visit to the theme park.

“It is an exemplar theme park on a world scale… and it can undoubtedly be a very good model for other countries,” Zarghami said.

During his visit, Zarghami inspected miniature replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, and Egyptian pyramids, among several others.

Situated in Hamedan province, the enchanting theme park offers a unique experience that allows visitors to embark on a captivating journey through the country's rich cultural heritage.

By meticulously recreating miniature versions of Iran's most iconic landmarks and historical sites, Mini World captures the essence of the nation's vibrant past, making it the perfect destination for both locals and tourists seeking to explore Iran's fascinating history.

At Mini World, visitors will be transported into a magically downsized Iran, where they can witness the exquisitely detailed replicas of the country's architectural gems. Gazing at the minuscule version of Persepolis, the monumental UNESCO World Heritage Site, visitors can feel the grandeur of the Achaemenid Empire that once ruled Persia.

Next, the miniature rendition of Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan reveals the splendor of Safavid-era architecture. Marvel at the intricate tilework, soaring minarets, and bustling bazaars that breathe life into this miniature urban wonderland.

Moreover, Mini World's charm lies in its interactive experiences and engaging activities. Visitors can participate in pottery and carpet-weaving workshops, providing a fascinating glimpse into Iran's traditional arts and crafts. It may be a fantastic getaway for families, with attractions specifically designed for younger visitors.

