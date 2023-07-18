Kheimeh shab-bazi museum offers weekly performances 

TEHRAN – Every Tuesday throughout the summer, the Kheimeh Shab-bazi Museum in downtown Tehran presents an enchanting weekly traditional Iranian puppet show.

The museum enchants its visitors with mesmerizing traditional Iranian puppet shows, allowing them to embark on a journey through Iran's vibrant cultural legacy every single week.

As a private institution, the museum aims to showcase one of Iran's most significant performing arts to introduce and promote it on a grand scale.

The program welcomes fans every Tuesday at 18:15 for a new installment of the museum's activities and each time, the narrator shares a unique and intriguing story about Mobarak, leaving the audience eager for more.

The historical background of the Iranian puppet show, known as kheimeh shab-bazi is obscure, however, it dates back hundreds of years.

Kheimeh shab-bazi is performed in a small chamber by a musical performer and a person called a morshed (mentor). The dialogue takes place between the morshed and the puppets, specifically the traditional Iranian puppet Mobarak.

Kheimeh means castello or booth; shab is night, the time when a show is normally performed; and bazi means play; therefore a literal translation is evening performance in a puppet booth.

