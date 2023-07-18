Iranian writer Mohammad Kazem Firuzmand passes away

TEHRAN – The Iranian writer and translator Mohammad Kazem Firuzmand passed away at 77.

Firuzmand was born in 1946 and studied Persian literature at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

He started the translation with Jorge Luis Borges’ "Of Heaven and Hell" in 1977.

“The Golden Bough” by James George Frazer, “Iran Between Two Revolutions” by Ervand Abrahamian, “The Foundations of Modern Political Thought” by Quentin Skinner, " Britain and the Iranian Constitutional Revolution of 1906" by Mansour Bonakdarian, “The Nativist Prophets of Early Islamic Iran: Rural Revolt and Local Zoroastrianism” by Patricia Crone are among the most important books that he had has translated.

ZM/

