Market analyst sees TSE following an upward trend in summer

TEHRAN - A stock market analyst has said the market is expected to follow an upward trend in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season, IRNA reported.

“Considering the fluctuations and drops that occurred in the market during Ordibehesht (the second Iranian calendar month starting on April 21), we are now seeing signs of optimism in the market, and considering this, the future of this market is expected to be positive,” Ali Jebel-Ameli said.

“There does not seem to be any new news in the field of foreign policy that can have a negative impact on the market, but what should be considered is the volume and value of transactions, which are now affected by the country’s economic conditions,” the expert added.

According to Jebel-Ameli, considering the current market conditions, if there are no new systematic risks and the government also applies restrictions such as transaction tax and capital gains tax in parallel markets, the capital market will be considered a better place for investment and consequently, people will return to the market.

Earlier this month, stock market analyst Nima Mirzaei also said that the market is going to experience a calm trading period in the summer.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” he told IRNA on July 3.

According to the expert, there is a possibility that as the end of the summer season approaches, the number of transactions will increase and the value of transactions will exceed $200 million.

“The increase in the value of transactions and the consequent growth of liquidity inflow to the market will help the upward trend of the stock market index by the end of summer, and we can hope that the index will reach 2.5 million points at this time,” Mirzaei said.

The capital market expert stated that the general trend of the stock market is positive and it seems that the market will reach relative stability in the current range.

He believed that the ups and downs of the market during spring were different from the trends of the market in the past.

