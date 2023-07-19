U.S. bloodshed

TEHRAN- The first six months of the current year have witnessed a record number of 28 mass killings in the United States. All but one has seen a firearm being used.

It's the highest figure on record for the first 6 months of a year since 2006. At the current rate, this year is set to break an all-time record for the most mass killings in modern U.S. history

Monitoring groups document mass shootings as four or more casualties, not including the attacker, within a 24-hour period.

So far this year, there have been 28 such acts of mass killings that have terrorized entire communities.

The Fourth of July weekend was already marked by a string of deadly mass shootings in Philadelphia, Forth Worth, Baltimore and elsewhere.

“We used to say there were two to three dozen a year,” James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University, told The Associated Press.

“The fact that there’s 28 in half a year is a staggering statistic,” Fox added. He attributes the increasing number of mass killings to the increasing number of guns in the country.

Yet, there are other reasons for mass shootings, which only represent a small portion of gun violence incidents in the U.S.

The number of shootings that involve three or fewer victims is not considered as a mass shooting and thereby does not make any headlines, with the exception of very local news outlets.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, the U.S. endured 28 mass killings. With the exception of a deadly arson case in Louisiana, all of the incidents have involved guns.

This is a society that has been built on violence. The main factor that has emerged over the past few decades is the record number of firearms flooding the streets of the country.

Today?, there are more guns in the United States than there are American citizens.

There are many social factors that play a part in this endemic as well. Personal issues such as divorce rates, health, bullying at school and work as well as family structure are among some of them. In the 1960s, around 95 percent of babies were born to married couples. Today, that number has shrunk to 40 percent, where babies are born to single mothers or mothers co-habitating. Studies show at least 219 million Americans are under the influence of some form of drugs.

These social issues exist in other countries as well, to an extent, but not to the extent in the United States. Other nations also do not have a sea of guns on the streets.

America has also been a very violent society for five centuries now. Violent video games have also affected the younger generation. Add to this all the movies that are based on real wars, which the U.S. has waged beyond its borders and footage of soldiers acting violently, which are being watched on TV screens back home.

The U.S. has become numb to gun violence. Mass shootings are forgotten about after a week or two. A vigil is held, some pressure put on lawmakers and another chapter is closed.

Critics accuse lawmakers in Congress of not lacking the courage to address the issue.

There are many Democrats in Congress who believe that strengthening gun control laws and making it more difficult to access firearms would help reduce deadly shootings.

Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, disagree, believing the reason mass shootings occur is related to other factors like mental health and the inability to return fire and take down a shooter. In essence, they are arguing for more guns on the streets.

Nevertheless, these are the same arguments that have been made for decades now.

As lawmakers continue to dither over the deadly issue, more innocent Americans continue to be gunned down.

Powerful gun lobby groups, on top of them the National Rifle Association, has poured enough money into the pockets of corrupt lawmakers that has influenced them to look the other way, not the bodies of dead Americans. Research shows that the gun industry has been very effective in mass murders.

It's a big driver for mass shootings and daily gun crime, just like the U.S. military industrial complex is a big driver for the wars and conflicts that the U.S. wages and triggers around the world.

President Biden has always said gun violence is a top priority for his administration. However, he hasn't done anything to address the issue, nor does he have the power or will to do so.

The power of the gun industry has managed to manipulate American society with gun stores prospering in the sale of deadly firearms. The more killings that occur, the more guns people will buy. An estimated one million guns are being sold every month in America, according to monitoring groups.

The outrage and the despair have been left to local angry communities to grieve over the loss of their loved ones while, at the same time, looming over the next act of terror or mass shooting incident.

According to experts, 98 percent of shootings in America are being conducted by males, which begs the question of how many families are living without a father? That has left too many mothers helpless to afford their children a better education.

The results of which have been well documented: Higher crime rates, lower education rates, and lower life-time earning rates. That would not be the case if there were two parents in a household, which essentially means total social decay is occurring in the states.

Contrary to what the mainstream media would have the public believe, the majority of the shooters and the attackers in mass shooting incidents in the U.S. are white middle-class males and not black Americans.

The perpetrator of the Nashville school mass shooting used three guns in the attack, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. It was one of at least four mass shootings in the first half of 2023 involving such a weapon.

Despite the mass murder of students, the National Rifle Association maintains fierce opposition to regulating firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and similar weapons that are being used in some real warzones around the world.

The U.S. House of Representatives can afford to pass a bill for the Pentagon to the tune of $886 billion, yet police organizations are seeing their funds being lowered.

That has brought a real sense of fear in many communities, who feel they need to arm and defend themselves. Residents can no longer wait for the police to arrive. They will be dead by that time.

Even other Western countries do not have the same gun epidemic that America has, and this is where the U.S. supremacy comes into play. Washington doesn't want to learn from others. The U.S. maintains the belief that it is the number one superpower in the world, yet lacks the power to protect its own citizens.

At the same time, its military is sailing or flying around the world under the pretext of protecting other countries.

