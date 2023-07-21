46 idle industrial units revived in Tehran province in a quarter

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 46 idle industrial units were revived in Tehran province during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

Mehdi Seyjani, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that his department’s plan for the current year is reviving 220 idle units.

He said that the process of reviving idle units will be expedited in the second half of the year.

As recently reported, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program for reviving idle industrial units has created job opportunities for 61,010 people across the country over the past two years.

According to the data released by Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), 3,818 idle units have been revived during the mentioned period.

As reported, the number of jobs created in the said two years has increased by 35.4 percent compared to the figure for the preceding two years.

In the past few years, many of the production units across Iran have been wrestling with financial issues as well as the problem of supplying their raw materials, so that, many have been forced to shut down or decrease their activities.

The Industry Ministry’s program for revving such units has tried to identify major problems and issues that the production units are facing in order to bring them back into the production cycle by resolving such problems.

MA