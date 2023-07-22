Herat hosting exhibition of Iranian, Afghan products

TEHRAN - A joint exhibition of products made in Iran and Afghanistan kicked off in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat on Friday.

Over 20 major Iranian and Afghan producers are showcasing their products and services in 22 booths during the four-day exhibition, Fars News Agency reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by officials from both sides, including the organizer of the exhibition Ali Khaksar, Iran's Consul General in Herat Mohammad Sediqifar, and Deputy Head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmad Saeed Sideqi.

Speaking to the press in the opening ceremony, Khaksar said the economics of Iran and Afghanistan are complementary and, in this regard, Iran seeks to set up production lines in Afghanistan to jointly produce the commodities needed by the Afghan market.

As reported, household appliances, foodstuff, steel, and petrochemical products are some of the commodity groups being showcased in this exhibition.

Introducing the Iranian industrialists to their Afghan counterparts can be an effective way to develop trade exchanges between the two countries, Ahmad Saeed Sideqi said on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Sediqifar for his part said the expansion of trade between Iran and Afghanistan benefits the two countries.

According to official statistics, the value of trade between Iran and Afghanistan has reached $2 billion annually.

Back in June, Hamidreza Karbalaie Esmaili, the head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Afghan desk, traveled to Afghanistan to sign several important agreements for the development of trade relations between the two countries.

Esmaili’s visit to Afghanistan was aimed at improving trade relations between the two neighbors in the fields of technical and engineering services, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, petrochemical products, food industry, etc.

During the visit, Esmaili met and held talks with the economic, commercial, and medical officials of the country, including the acting minister of public health, first deputy of the chamber of commerce and investment, director general of Afghanistan customs, deputy and senior advisor to the acting minister of trade, consul general of Iran in Herat, border guard commissioner, and director general of Dogharoun customs.

Following the talks, the two sides reached initial agreements for holding joint exhibitions and completing several infrastructure projects while deciding to begin negotiations on a preferential trade agreement and expanding customs cooperation.

During the talks, the parties prepared a list of 10 commodity items for the implementation of the first phase of the preferential trade agreement. The number of items will be increased in the near future.

Also, agreements were made regarding the formation of a joint industrial zone at the two countries' border, with energy infrastructure being supplied by Iran and the investment for establishing the zone being provided by Afghan businessmen in collaboration with the Iranian private sector.

