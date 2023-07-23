Tehran, Kuala Lumpur ink MOU on agricultural co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture, especially in the field of research and education, Mehr News Agency reported.

The MOU was signed in a meeting between Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Khayam-Nikouie and Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu.

Establishing a joint research station for tropical fruits, providing joint research opportunities in the fields of water management, fisheries, horticulture, irrigation, and plant conservation, as well as holding short-term courses and joint training workshops are among the most important areas covered in the cooperation document.

