28 Iron Age relics delivered to Mazandaran’s cultural heritage departments

TEHRAN – An Iranian cultural heritage enthusiast has presented 28 Iron Age relics to the cultural heritage department of Mazandaran province.

The donated objects include two red clay pots, seven bronze clamps with spiral decoration, two shovels, a spearhead, seven bronze rods, two mirrors, six rusted daggers, and one small clay pot with a small drain, which belongs to the Iron Age, a local police commander in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Sunday.

An early Iranian civilization flourished at the beginning of the first millennium BC in the Mazandaran (Tabarestan) region, which is sandwiched between the southern coast of the Caspian Sea and the Alborz mountains.

Marshy backlands dominate the coastal plain, and extensive gravel fans fringe the mountains. The climate is permanently subtropical and humid, with very hot summers. The highland slopes rise abruptly in the west and more gently in the east.

AFM