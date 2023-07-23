Promotion of unveiling is new sedition: police 

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian police commander has said that the enemy is seeking to bring about a new sedition in the country on a daily basis by promoting unveiling among Iranian women.

Qassem Rezaei, the deputy commander of police, made the remarks during a trip to Lorestan Province on Saturday night.

“Despite all the conspiracies and seditions, Iran is a peaceful country. Of course, the enemy sets up a conspiracy and a sedition every day and somehow pursues its own goals, but these conspiracies are foiled due to the high intuition of the Iranian people,” Rezaei said, according to Tasnim.

“The enemy is active in various matters such as drugs, weapons and other seditions against our country,” he said.

Rezaei added, “The enemy imposed a hybrid sedition on the Islamic Revolution last year, but the people neutralized these seditions despite cultural and economic attacks, political pressures and economic sanctions.”

He was referring to the months-long unrest that broke out in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

According to Rezaei, the enemy has targeted the highest component of Iran’s national power, which is hijab, as a new sedition after last year's incident.

“The law enforcement system of the country works seriously to respect the citizens' rights according to the law, and the police is obliged to deal with and manage any obvious crime according to the law,” he stated.

Since September 2022, Iran has been grappling with some unveiling among women and girls, which is orchestrated by the enemies, according to Iranian officials.

Recently, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that many of the women and girls who unveiled in Tehran were linked to foreign spy agencies.

This trend started in last year’s unrest which lasted for months.

In June, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence organization said that more than 20 foreign spy services actively participated in the Western-backed riots last year.

Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi broke the story in an exclusive interview with the khamenei.ir.

In the interview, he discussed the various aspects of the violent riots that broke out in September of last year after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody.

According to Kazemi, the unrest broke out when American authorities decided to step up the so-called maximum pressure campaign on the Islamic Republic under the Trump administration because their foreign policy against Iran had failed when President Joe Biden assumed office.

He averred in the interview that “after the Biden administration came to power, the Americans reached this strategic conclusion that they had faced failure in many foreign cases, and the reason for that was the actions of Iran and the management of its Leader; these failures had caused America’s international position to be overshadowed, so Iran must pay the price.”

In order to constrain and limit the Islamic Republic, he continued, “They proceeded toward rewriting Trump’s version of maximum pressure.”



