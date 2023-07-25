Export from Iran to Armenia increases over 38% in Q1

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s export to Armenia increased 38.4 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) from the same period in the previous year, the spokesman of the Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported 335,000 tons of commodities worth $101.747 million to Armenia in the three-month period, IRIB reported.

According to the official, steel products, food, fish and shrimp, fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, bitumen, urea, construction materials, coal, petroleum derivatives, gas, motor oil, chemical products, paints, glues and solvents, health and cosmetic products, plastic materials, pipes, flooring, kitchen appliances, clothes, carpets, leather, boards, paper, thread and fabric, bags and shoes, household appliances, and wires and cables were among the main exported goods to Armenia.

The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Armenia rose by 62.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), from the preceding year.

As reported, Iran exported commodities worth $478 million to Armenia in 1401, while the figure was $294 million in 1400.

Liquefied natural gas, iron and steel rods, bitumen, light oils and related products, unalloyed iron and steel products, bituminous mineral oils, floor coverings, liquid cream, linear alkylbenzene, and rebar were Iran’s major products exported to Armenia in the past year.

Iran and Armenia signed an MOU at the end of the two countries’ 17th meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in Yerevan last May.

The MOU, which covers cooperation in areas of transit, transportation, facilitation of exchange of goods, energy, development of environmental cooperation in Aras area and removal of pollution from border rivers, as well as medical tourism, was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who are the chairmen of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee.

In that meeting, which was attended by a large number of deputy ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, and members of parliament of the two countries, the main issues that play a key role in the development of relations between the two countries were discussed.

According to the officials, the purpose of holding the 17th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee was the real and tangible development of relations between the two countries.

Among the issues raised at the meeting were transit, transportation, facilitation of trade, and broader cooperation in the field of energy.

EF/MA