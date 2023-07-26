Iran victorious over Kazakhstan at 2023 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran beat Kazakhstan 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-20, and 25-19) in Pool E of the first edition of the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are drawn in Pool E.

Pool F consists of Thailand, Australia, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei.

Top three teams at the end of the championship will secure their berths in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.