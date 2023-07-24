Iran too strong for Saudi Arabia at 2023 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Saudi Arabia in straight sets (25-12, 25-6, 25-12) at the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Iran had previously defeated Japan 3-2 and China 3-0 in Pool C.

Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are drawn in Pool E.

Pool F consists of Thailand, Australia, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei.

Top three teams at the end of the championship will secure their berths in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.