Iran to play Chinese Taipei at 2023 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 29-27) in Pool E of the first edition of the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

It was Iran's fifth successive win in the competition underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The young Persians had previously defeated Japan, Saudi Arabia, China and Kazakhstan in the competition.

Iran are scheduled to face Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on Friday.

Top three teams at the end of the championship will secure their berths in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.