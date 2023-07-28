Iran book berth at 2024 FIVB U17 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran came from two sets behind to defeat Chinese Taipei 3-2 (21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13) in the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship semifinals on Friday.

It was Iran's sixth successive win in the competition underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The young Persians had previously defeated Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the competition.

Iran are scheduled to face winners of Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Saturday.

Top three teams at the end of the championship will secure their berths in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.

It means Iran have qualified for the world championship.