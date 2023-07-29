Iran crowned champions of 2023 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22) on Saturday to win the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship.

It was Iran's seventh successive win in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The young Persians had previously defeated Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Taipei defeated Pakistan 3-1 to win the bronze medal.

Iran, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei as the competition’s top three teams secured their berth in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.