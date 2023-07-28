Students gather in front of Tehran University to honor Quran

A mass gathering of students and people to honor the Holy Quran was held in front of the main door of Tehran University. This gathering was held by mourner students of Imam Hussain in response to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Europe, Sweden and Denmark.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Qur'an, and Hojjat al-Islam Gholamreza Ghasemian, a member of the faculty of the Sadr seminary complex (Meshkat), delivered a speech.

The students and people participating in this ceremony were sitting on the ground and placed the Qurans in front of them as a symbolic manner.

Hojjat al-Islam Gholamreza Ghasemian, and a member of the academic staff of the Meshkat seminary complex, during a speech at the gathering of students to respect Holy Quran in front of the University of Tehran, said: "The abuse that has been happened regarding the Quran in Europe is not a new issue. It must be because of the wave of Islamism that has happened in the European world, and they will be forced to do something like this, although it will not have an effect. "

Pointing out that in front of Tehran University and under the sun is not a suitable place to gather and we should thank students and people for their zeal, Ghasemian said: "Some people want to disapear the sun of the Qur'an, their trick will not oppose God's will."

He continued: Since God has made our enemies fools, you will see that in this sensitive situation, the wave of asking for the Quran and the seats for reciting the Quran will increase from now on. As we have seen in the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (AS) this year, how the preachers, eulogists and mourners hold the Quran.

Ghasemian emphasized: Enemies should know that they cannot fight with Quran. The enemy plans to fight against the Quran, but he himself falls into the Gods trick and is forced to act against himself.

The member of the academic staff of Meshkat seminary complex, referring to the verses of the Qur'an regarding Prophet Moses and Prophet Abraham, said: Both Pharaoh and Nimrod were in a media war with God and his prophets regarding sorcerers during the time of Prophet Moses (pbuh) and also burning Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) was defeated in the fire and this issue turned against them.

At the end of the ceremony, the students' statement was read. In a part of this statement, it is stated: We are the nation of Imam Hussain and for years we have seen how the heat of disbelief and oppression to extinguish this light increases its influence and disappears those who oppose it, why "because of murder of Hussain there is a heat in the hearts of believers, who will not die forever." We are the man of this court and we are not afraid of setting the stage for your failure and destruction. We have sacrificed martyrs like Mohsen Hojaji for Islam.

In another part of the statement, it is said: “We are sure that your floundering only exposes the stains of shame on your lap and is floundering towards your finish line. The heat of the crime that America committed in the assassination of our beloved Haj Qasim is still fresh in our hearts. Your first mistake was when you made your war plan public against the Islamic world with these insults. But you read blindly, you are strongly wrong if you think that we, the Muslim nation, will leave your action unanswered.”

The statement of those gathering in front of Tehran University states: For six months, they did everything they could to take away the authentic identity of Iranian students, which is a political identity, and entertain us with slogans created by their own minds to take us out of the scene. But they were thinking wrong about us and saw and you saw how their arrow hit the stone hard. And now, despite all their efforts to take the national and Islamic identity of the political student from us, they see that this is an Iranian-revolutionary student who is still present in the scene under the shadow of this holy book in this school, more prominently than before, and is a strong fist in everyone's mouth. Anywhere in the world he wants to attack our sanctities.

For the umpteenth time in the last few weeks, we are witnessing insults to the Holy Quran in some European countries, especially in Sweden. Terrorist actions and theorizing of systematic anti-Islamism in European countries have faced a widespread reaction from the Islamic world, and an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 31.

Now, after the widespread reactions of Islamic countries to this heinous act, the Swedish Foreign Minister has called the desecration of the Holy Quran in this country "disgusting" and has promised that the Swedish government is drafting a law to prohibit such actions.