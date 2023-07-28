Annual honey production in Kermanshah province stands at 8,000 tons

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 8,000 tons of honey was produced in Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Sirous Norouzi, the deputy head of the province’s agriculture department for livestock production improvement, said, “Sahneh and Kangavar cities are the hubs of honey production in Kermanshah province, although we have honey production in all the cities.”

As announced by the head of the bee research department of Animal Science Research Institute of Iran (ASRI), Iran produced 136,000 tons of honey in the past Iranian calendar year.

Naser Taj-Abadi said that this amount of honey production is high, while many factors affect production growth.

MA