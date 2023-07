TEHRAN – Iran’s Yadollah Gholami, who lost his leg after a car crash, has established a Guinness World Record.

The highest running jump onto a platform (LA1) is 1.35 m (4.42 ft) and was achieved by Gholami in Tehran, Iran, on 8 February 2023.

Gholami, 23, attempted this record to motivate and inspire people with disabilities to achieve their dreams.