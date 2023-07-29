Iranian poet, literary critic Shapour Jorkesh passes away at 73

TEHRAN – Iranian literary critic, poet and translator Shapour Jorkesh died at 73 in Shiraz, south of Iran on Friday.

Jorkesh passed away after being hospitalized for ten days due to a lung disease.

Born in 1951 in Fasa, Fars Province, he studied English Language and Literature at Shiraz University.

His most famous work is a book named "Butiqa-ye She'r-e Nimaa'i", which reviews the poems of the prominent Iranian poet Nima Yooshij who is well known for his She’r-e Now – a new style in Persian poetry.

Also, a book named “Love and Death in Sadegh Hedayat's View” is an eminent research work of Jorkesh which was published about three decades ago.

ZM/

