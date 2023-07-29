‘Muslim youth to avenge Quran burnings’

TEHRAN- The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech marking Ashura, has said that all Muslim youth around the world will find the solution if Muslim governments do not uphold their responsibility and if Western governments do not stop insults to the holy Quran.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that governments of Sweden and Denmark and the whole world must understand that “we are a nation that does not tolerate aggression and abuse of its symbols and sanctities, nor to its Prophet, nor to its Quran.”

He said, “Islamic countries and their foreign ministers must take decisions on the level of violation and aggression in Sweden and Denmark and send a decisive and categorical message that such aggression again will be met with a diplomatic and economic boycott, and if countries do not do so … then the brave Muslim youth in the world must act responsibly and punish those who desecrate the burning of the Quran in defense of their religion.”

Nasrallah warned that if there are countries that do not care and are not shaken when their sacred symbols are abused or are indifferent, the two billion Muslims are not like that.

The Hezbollah secretary general also called on Muslim governments to uphold their responsibilities and take measures to end the desecration of Islam’s third holiest site, al-Aqsa Mosque, by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said Lebanon is still under the aggression of Israel which continues to occupy “part of our land”. The Hezbollah chief added Israel has re-occupied a village of Lebanese territory and speaks brazenly of provocations.

Addressing the Israeli regime, he warned, “I say to the Zionists, beware of any foolishness in your decisions, the resistance will not neglect any of its responsibilities, neither in deterrence nor in liberation.”

The resistance will be ready for any option, he noted, and will not remain silent about any "foolish" act by Israel.

Calling Israel an "evil entity" and "cancerous tumor", he warned that there will be no peace in West Asia so long Israel is present. Sayyed Nasrallah went on to praise the “oppressed Palestinian people” for the courage they are showing in defending their land, saying resistance will continue until the demise of the regime, which he said is close.

He also vowed that Hezbollah will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Palestinian resistance.

Touching on other regional issues, he called on all nations to end the suffering of Syrian people, and break the siege on Syria brought about by unilateral sanctions.

He praised the Yemeni people for standing up to oppression and not bowing down, drawing similarities between the plight of Yemen, which the United Nations has branded as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and the plight of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

On the domestic front, Sayyed Nasrallah called for facilitating the path for serious and persistent dialogue, which may open a horizon in the wall of the existing political impasse on the issue of the presidential elections. And he pointed out that this is what Hezbollah is working and cooperating on, and we hope to reach a result to end the deadlock.

In the meantime, he said the caretaker government must continue to carry out its responsibility.

He also warned against a campaign being waged by the United States to corrupt Muslim children, including those in Lebanon.

Wrapping up his speech, the Hezbollah chief declared that what is needed is to anger those who serve the “Great Satan” (the United States) that promotes moral perversity.

In Lebanon, he pointed out, the danger began through some associations, and children's books that were published and promoted a deviant culture.

He called on the Lebanese government and the Ministry of Education to reconsider, prevent and be part of protecting the children of Lebanon and future generations.

The secretary-general of Hezbollah said “we are the sons of Imam Hussein” and we will never deviate from the humane and Islamic values that were brought to us by Imam Hussein, his grandfather the Prophet Muhammad and the Quran.

