Iranian theater actor, critic Javad A’rabi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian theater actor, producer and critic Javad A’rabi passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Tehran.

A’rabi was among the theater activists who worked in various fields such as acting, producing, production management, assistant, criticism and research.

William Shakespeare’s plays ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ and ‘Othello’ were among the theaters he acted in them.

A’rabi also was the producer of several tele theaters.

