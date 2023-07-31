Russia-Africa summit slams neocolonialism and hegemony

TEHRAN- almost 50 African states participated at the second summit of Russia–Africa economic and humanitarian forum in Saint Petersburg.

About 20 heads of state or government attended the Russia summit Only five African countries did not attend the summit held on July 27-28.

The Kremlin said the high rate of participation “confirms [Africans’] desire to strengthen ties with our country, no matter the circumstances.”

The main theme of the summit was peace, security and development.

The leader of the Zambia Socialist Party, Fred M'membe, told Russian media that the U.S. managed to dissuade some African leaders from traveling to Russia. “Many people are being discouraged to come to Russia [by] those who want to dominate the world, those who think only their way is the way, the USA,” M'membe said.

“We know who our friends are and we have the right to choose our own friends. Nobody should be choosing friends for us. We are here today in Russia to demonstrate that,” he added.

Putin addressed a session of the heads of state, and announced a number of Russian initiatives to help Africa with “sovereign development,” including access to food, fertilizers, modern technologies and energy.

In addition to individual governments, the Kremlin pointed out that the summit was attended by “literally all the leaders” of key regional organizations on the continent, from the African Union to the African Export-Import Bank.

Putin also held separate bilateral talks, including with the prime minister of Ethiopia and the president of Egypt and met with the head of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the event, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki said that decades ago, Western powers not only attempted to "contain Russia" but also "declared war on everybody" who threatened their world-view.

"When we talk about this Russia - Africa summit ... It is not a coincidence; we have to look for a new world order. There has to be the world order. They can’t continue dominating from slavery to colonialism, to neocolonialism, to hegemony. How long can people sustain this dangerous ideology destabilizing every part of the world?"

He warned, "They would use every tool like they are using now in Ukraine to give the impression that this is a fight between Russia and Ukraine, see? There is nothing to do with Ukraine and Russia - this is their [hegemonic powers] declared war ... And it’s not only Russia, it’s for everybody else, everyone in Asia, in Latin America, Europe, the Americas… People are fed up with this."

The Eritrean President went on to say, "The success of this second summit, of the Russia - Africa solidarity is a milestone proving that their strategies are failing. What is the difference between colonialism, slavery, extermination of indigenous people here and there? The goal is one and the same. And then comes this ideology of hegemony containing this and containing that, creating problems, conflicts here and there. It is the same tactic, it is the pattern, the trend is obvious for everyone. Now people have learnt their lesson. Names may change, tactics may change, but it’s the same objectives."

The summit addressed the historical injustice against Africa, with measures aimed at completing the decolonization process in the continent and working to ensure compensation for the economic and humanitarian damage inflicted on African States by colonial policies, including the restitution of cultural property displaced in the process of colonial plundering.

Russia and African states also stressed the goal of working together to counter manifestations of neo-colonial policies that aim to undermine the sovereignty of states, deprive them of the freedom to make their own decisions, and plunder their natural resources.

The meeting emphasized the increasing relevance of joint actions to combat forms of intolerance in the context of overcoming the consequences of colonialism, slavery, the slave trade, including the trans-Atlantic slave trade, which were recognized as an appalling tragedy in the history of humanity.

A joint declaration, comprising 74 articles, declared at the end of the summit raised important issues for African nations’ sovereignty. The U.S. is widely believed to have 29 military bases in 15 countries in the continent, while France continues to maintain its presence in ten states.

Putin praised the declaration describing it as evidence of an enduring commitment to building a multipolar world order.

Putin lauds commitment by all participants for formation of a “just and democratic multipolar world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter.” The declaration calls for building on the historical and time-tested friendly ties between Russia and African states, mutual respect and trust, traditions of joint struggle for the eradication of colonialism and the establishment of independence of African states.

The summits conclusion strongly opposed aggressive nationalism, neo-Nazism, neo-fascism, Afrophobia, Russophobia, all forms of racism and racial discrimination as well as discrimination based on religion, belief or origin, xenophobia and related intolerance against in particular but not limited to migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers.

It welcomed the growing importance of African states and the African Union as a leading continental organization in international affairs, stating that this reflects the increasing global role and influence of Africa as an essential pillar of the multipolar world.

The summit reaffirmed the need to jointly oppose neo-colonialism, imposing conditions and double standards while not allowing these practices to deprive states and peoples of the right to make sovereign choices of their development paths. Enhance equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and African states in order to contribute to the establishment of a more just, balanced and stable multipolar world order, firmly opposing all types of international confrontation in the African continent.

The participants highlighted the importance for all states to respect the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and adhere to international law. The summit opposed illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures, including secondary ones, as well as the practice of freezing sovereign foreign exchange reserves.

It reaffirmed the unacceptability of using political blackmail to bring leaders of third countries to implement such measures or influence the political and economic policies of states.

The declaration welcomed the readiness of Russia to continue its consistent support for strengthening the national sovereignty of African states as well as all their security dimensions. An announcement was made to create a permanent top-level Russia-Africa mechanism to coordinate efforts against terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism and information security issues on developing peace, stability and security in Africa.

They expressed deep concern over the challenges related to global food security, including the rise in food and fertilizer prices, as well as the disruption of international supply chains, which disproportionately impacted the African continent.

African leaders welcomed the determination of Russia to continue providing assistance to their states in order to address issues related to the provision of food, fertilizers and energy resources.

Russia says it plans to increase exports of food and fertilizers, vehicles and industrial machinery to Africa, with the transactions settled in national currencies. Moscow also intends to send both commercial and humanitarian shipments of grain to “African friends,” the Russian president said.

Last week Russia exited the Black Sea grain deal, saying the West was profiting from the exports of Ukrainian grain and the African continent was seeing little to none of the grain exports.

That, in turn, has seen food prices soar across Africa. Moscow has said it will compensate with the delivery of its own grain, which is higher in volume than Ukraine’s stockpile. This was reflected in the declaration that stated the imposition of measures that harm primarily the most vulnerable and undermine food security.

Other articles of the joint statement touched on trade, health, cultural programs, climate change and other fields, including economic growth more oriented towards attainment of social rights, including the right to development, while reforming international monetary organizations “including the special and differential treatment for developing and the least developed countries”.

Putin said Russia and Africa have also pledged to “combat neo-colonialism, the practice of applying illegitimate sanctions, and attempts to undermine traditional moral values.”

Russia will invest 1.2 billion rubles on a “large-scale program of assistance” to healthcare systems across Africa.

In his closing remarks, the Russian president praised the summit for its “constructive, friendly atmosphere” and productive results.

The adopted declaration, Putin said, shows the “commitment of all our states to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

The Russian president also thanked a group of African countries for proposing a peace initiative to end the Ukraine conflict, (which saw further discussion on the matter at the end of the summit), saying he was "open" to peace talks with Kyiv.

Africa’s political and economic power is growing, while the former dominant world powers are losing their influence, Putin added.

“Before our eyes, the African continent is becoming a new center of power. Its political and economic role is growing exponentially. And everyone will have to reckon with this objective reality,” the Russian president said.