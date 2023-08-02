Iran to dispatch a large trade delegation to Brazil

TEHRAN- Iran is planning to dispatch a large trade delegation to Brazil in the seventh Iranian calendar month Mehr (September 23-October 22), the head of Iran's trade center in Brazil announced.

Fakhreddin Amerian said that the center in cooperation with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), is planning to send a large trade delegation to Brazil in Mehr.

He said that traders active in different commodity groups, including agriculture, mining, dry fruits, petrochemicals, as well as some startups have already announced their readiness to take part in the delegation.

Holding B2B meetings with corresponding companies, visiting business opportunities according to the product groups present in the delegation, and meeting with Brazilian economic and trade officials are among the planned programs for this delegation in Brazil, he added.

Back in early March, Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Laudemar Gonsalves de Aguiar Neto said that Tehran and Brasília need to enhance their bilateral trade relations.

The ambassador addressed reporters on the second day of his trip to Abadan, Khuzestan Province, in southwestern Iran, where he said that the Brazilian government is seeking to increase the level of trade with Iran.

Referring to the economic plans for bolstering mutual economic ties, Aguiar said that business people of the two countries would communicate with each other in accordance with an economic schedule.

MA