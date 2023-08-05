Sarein attracts 500,000 travelers in four month

TEHRAN – More than 500,000 holidaymakers arrived in Sarein, a lesser-known mountainous town in northwest Iran, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Tourist arrivals in Sarein have been soaring over the past couple of years as it attracted over half a million travelers in the first four months of the year, a local official said on Friday.

Mild weather, hot spas, amazing countryside atmosphere, and villages have made Sarein an appealing destination for domestic travelers during summer, the official said.

Last month, construction of a three-story suspension bridge, said to be the first of its kind in Iran, officially began with a ground-breaking ceremony held in the Sarein county of Ardabil province.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

Ardabil province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM