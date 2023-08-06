Petchem industry pioneer in revenue-generating for Iran: NPC head

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shahmirzaei has said that the country’s petrochemical industry is the top industry in terms of revenue generation for the country, Shana reported.

“Increasing the production of the petrochemical industry means increasing exports and, as a result, earning more revenues for the country and no other industry has had the role that the petrochemical industry has played in earning foreign currency for the country, especially under sanctions,” Shahmirzaei said on Sunday.

Referring to the upcoming Iran Plast International Exhibition, the official called on all private companies active in the petrochemical industry to have an active presence in the exhibition, saying that the active participation of the state-run and private sectors in the Iran Plast exhibition can be considered as a successful model and a promising example of the petrochemical industry’s economic impact.

Emphasizing the important role of the National Petrochemical Company in the balanced development and completion of the oil industry’s value chain, he reminded: “By strengthening the private companies and holdings active in the petrochemical industry, we will witness a successful collaboration between the government and the private sector.”

Referring to the acceleration of the completion of petrochemical projects and the significant increase in the production capacity of the industry in the coming years, Shahmirzaei said: “The increase in the production of the petrochemical industry means an increase in exports and, as a result, attracting foreign currency for the country.”

Iran’s 17th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2023) is scheduled to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground during September 17-20.

