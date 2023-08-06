The men of the sea and iron will

TEHRAN- Sunday was a memorable day for me, my comrades, and their families who got to meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. I can only hope that we were able to secure his satisfaction through the missions and activities we have carried out.

The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla’s mission was fully planned and carried out by Iranians. From the amount of time spent on the sea to the distance it travelled and the equipment it used, the 86th fleet’s mission, which happened for the first time in Iran’s history, was entirely conducted by Iranians.

We can learn a number of lessons from this historic mission. All those lessons were brought up by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday (August 6). First, we were able to overcome difficulties on the sea in a practical and professional manner. We managed to finish our mission without any of our crafts sustaining damage or without anyone getting injured.

The mission was carried out at a time when the enemy was trying to bring to question the values, achievements and capabilities of Iranian people through a hybrid war and complicated seditions. The enemy tried to target our strongest assets, but the 86th fleet’s solid and science-based presence in the world’s oceans exposed and warded off those seditious acts.

We showed the beloved people of our country, Muslim nations, and everyone else around the globe that Iran has not become isolated and that sanctions cannot put an end to the country’s development. Iranians do not underestimate their revolution ad certainly don’t undermine what they have gained over the past four decades. They instead show off their capabilities with great pride and honor in any maritime domain in the world.

This mission proved that the enemies cannot impose limitations on us. The Islamic Republic of Iran now holds a high position on the international stage. During the 86th fleet’s mission, we stepped foot in various countries in different continents and travelled through the Pacific Ocean, the world’s largest ocean.

More importantly, my comrades in this mission were able to demonstrate the unflagging determination of the Iranian people and the valuable culture of Iran, highlighting the difference of Iranian soldiers, especially in the maritime domain, compared to other soldiers in the world. They proved with their behavior and actions that they are not afraid of any hardships and sent a message of peace along with power to the entire world.

As mentioned by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, this mission brought about extremely valuable and unique experiences that can be utilized in various fields throughout the country.

Support and communication were the crucial aspects of this mission. Through thorough preparation and planning, our communication with the naval group was never interrupted during this long period, and our forces were able to stay informed about their families' well-being. Something very important to note is the emotional support of the families of the crew who remained unwavering throughout the mission. The support that was given was noble, beautiful, and indicative of the characteristics of a Muslim Iranian woman. As a soldier, I humbly salute the greatness of these families and express my gratitude towards them.

Lastly, I shall emphasize that despite all the seditious acts of the enemy, we will follow in the footsteps of our martyrs with great strength and determination.