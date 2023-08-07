Taq-e Bostan, a majestic ancient site in western Iran, cleaned up by cultural heritage fans

TEHRAN – Clusters of cultural heritage enthusiasts have recently cleaned the ancient site of Taq-e Bostan, which is located in Kermanshah province, western Iran.

The cleaning project was carried out by some tour guides, environment activists, and cultural heritage aficionados, Kermanshah province’s tourism chief said on Monday.

Taq-e Bostan enjoys a distinct prestige and position among sightseers and the people of Kermanshah. Thus, its maintenance and cleanliness contribute to the reputation of Kermanshah province, the official explained.

It was originally the site of a Parthian royal hunting garden, but the Sassanians later added their own regal stamp. The biggest alcove features elephant-mounted hunting scenes on the side walls and highlight the coronation of Khosrow II (r 590–628), beneath which the king rides off in full armor and chain mail (half a millennium before the European Black Prince made it fashionable). The second niche shows kings Shapur III and his Roman-stomping grandfather Shapur II. To the right of the niches is a fine tableau again showing Shapur II (r 379–383), in which he is depicted trampling over the Roman emperor Julian the Apostate (whom he defeated in 363) and receiving a crown of blessings from the Zoroastrian god Mithras.

Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond. The surrounding open-air restaurants rock out till late in the evening, and the carvings are warmly floodlit. The site is 10km north of Kermanshah's city center.

AFM