Iran, Cabo Verde friendly called off: official

TEHRAN – The friendly match between Iran national football team and Cabo Verde has been called off, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, Vice President of Iran Football Federation, said.

Team Melli will play Bulgaria at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7 but the match with Cabo Verde has been canceled.

“Iran football team were supposed to play Cabo Verde in Tehran on Sept. 12 but the African team will have to play Togo two days earlier. The Cape Verdean Football Federation has failed to rearrange the friendly with Togo, so the match is called off,” Nabi said.

Mehdi Taj, head of football federation, has previously confirmed that Iran will also participate in the Jordan’s four-team tournament in Amman in October as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Three-time winners Team Melli are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams - seeded in accordance with the latest FIFA World Ranking - divided into six groups.