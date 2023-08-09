Car tire production exceeds 84,500 tons in 4 months

TEHRAN- Iranian tire manufacturers produced 84,514 tons of car tires in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), registering a two-percent decline from the output in the same period of the previous year.

According to the statistics, in the mentioned period, 53,224 tons of passenger car tires were produced, accounting for 63 percent of the total production in the mentioned three months, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, 7,682 tons of truck tires were produced, showing a five-percent decrease.

Production of the tires of agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of six percent to stand at 6,099 tons, and that of road building and industrial vehicles increased 31 percent to 1,781 tons in the period under review.

In terms of number, Iranian tire manufacturers produced a total of 7,921,864 tires in the first four months of the current year.

The tire industry has a 60-year history in Iran. Currently, 11 tire manufacturing companies are active across the country that produce tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agriculture machinery, as well as bicycles and motorcycles in addition to other types of tubes.

Some 15,000 people are directly employed in this industry and more than 250,000 people are indirectly involved in the value chain of this industry.

The Iranian tire industry, despite the continuation of sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic conditions, as well as some domestic restrictions, has been following a thriving and successful path over the past few years.

In addition to the successes achieved in terms of the output amount, Iranian tire manufacturers have entered new areas including production of the wide-base tires and the tires of SUVs.

Wide base tires, which are a new generation of heavy vehicle tires, have been produced for the first time in West Asia by Iranian producers.

