Monthly production of industrial companies active in stock market up 9.2% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The production index of Iranian industrial companies active in the stock market has grown 9.2 percent in the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 22-July 22) as compared to the figure for the same month in the previous year.

Based on the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Monetary and Banking Research Institute, companies active in the stock market account for 59 percent of the country’s total industrial production, Fars News Agency reported.

As reported, the production index of the mentioned companies in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) also increased by 5.4 percent as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The sales index of the mentioned companies also grew 4.3 percent in the mentioned three months, year on year.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC), the mentioned index also increased by 2.2 percent in the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 21) in comparison to the same month last year.

According to the IPRC, electrical equipment, medicine, pharmaceutical, and metal products companies had the highest production growth in the first quarter of the current year.

EF/MA