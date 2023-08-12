Iran negates sanctions while resuming talks, Amir Abdollahian says

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has highlighted Iran’s ongoing attempts to reverse the unjust sanctions, emphasizing that Tehran hasn’t abandoned diplomatic and negotiating efforts.

Since Ebrahim Raisi took office as president in August 2021 his administration has prioritized active diplomacy to advance national interests, Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday.

The foreign minister emphasized that while Iran has continued with its measures to counteract the unlawful sanctions, it has never given up on the path of discussions and diplomacy.

“The efforts will go on until the achievement of ultimate results and the complete fulfillment of Iran’s rights,” he remarked.

His remarks followed a confirmation by the Foreign Ministry that $6 billion of Iranian funds that have been illegally frozen in South Korea because of U.S. sanctions are being released under an agreement between Iran and the U.S. brokered by Qatar and Oman.

The ministry underscored that releasing the funds has consistently been on its agenda, noting that these funds were “illegally blocked” under the pretext of “overseas banks’ concerns about America’s oppressive sanctions.”

The statement added, “In addition to the unfreezing of the financial resources that were illegally seized, safeguarding the rights of Iranians worldwide is a fundamental duty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As part of this commitment, the diplomatic apparatus has pursued the release of several innocent Iranian prisoners who have been unlawfully detained in the United States for years under false accusations of circumventing American sanctions. The release of these prisoners will be realized in the near future.”

Iran continues full nuclear work: report

Meanwhile, an Iranian source has rejected a report by the Wall Street Journal that Iran has slowed down its nuclear work as part of a developing deal with the United States.

“The peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are going on without interruption and based on the previous plans of the Atomic Energy Organization [of Iran] in all areas,” the source said.

The source added, “The strategic action plan of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) is being meticulously implemented.”

The law in question regulates Iranian nuclear activities and obligates the government to press ahead with the activities until U.S. sanctions on Iran are lifted.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that “Iran has significantly slowed the pace at which it is accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted some of its stockpile.”

Iran has repeatedly denied that it’s seeking a nuclear weapon.

No concessions

On Saturday, an Iranian lawmaker said that Iran did not make concessions to unfreeze its funds.

The lawmaker, Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said, “Now, the release of parts of Iran's money that is blocked in Korea, America and other countries is being implemented without taking into account making concessions.”

The U.S. also confirmed the agreement with Iran. Under the new agreement, Iran’s funds will be transferred from South Korea to Qatar.

Iran also released four American prisoners and put them under house arrest. The prisoners are expected to leave Iran once Iran gains access to its funds in Qatar.