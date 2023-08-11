Iran envoy meets Kuwait deputy FM 

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi has met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, according to the Iranian embassy in Kuwait.

In this meeting, a number of topics and issues, including problems related to Iranian residents in Kuwait, were discussed, the embassy said in a statement.

The points of mutual consideration in the consular department, the affairs of prisoners and the organization of the joint consular committee were among the issues raised in this meeting.

Toutounchi has recently been appointed ambassador to Kuwait. He submitted a copy of his credentials to the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, earlier this month.

In this meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated Toutounchi on his new position as Iran's Ambassador in Kuwait and expressed hope that his term of office would witness the deepening of friendly relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister of Kuwait underlined the development of political and economic cooperation between Kuwait and Iran and called for cementing of bilateral ties.

"In Kuwait, we are looking to strengthen relations with friendly countries and stabilize the security and stability of the region," he said.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, underlined making maximum efforts during his tenure in Kuwait to promote mutual ties in all fields.

The two sides also reviewed the latest status of bilateral cooperation, especially the ways of providing facilities and visas to Iranian and Kuwaiti nationals.

In this meeting, the Iranian ambassador presented the invitation of Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister to his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Tehran.

Totonchi arrived in Kuwait in late July after holding a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi together with other ambassadors. He also met with Amir Abdollahian before heading to Kuwait.

Iran and Kuwait have been locked in a dispute over the shared Arash gas field in the Persian Gulf. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have said that has no share in this field while Iran continues to insist that has a share in the field.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has said recently that Iran has let Kuwait know that it will tap into the Arash gas field even if the Arab country decides to shun cooperation.

Owji warned that Iran will not give up any of its rights when it comes to its rightfully-owned natural resources in the joint field.

