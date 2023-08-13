Iran FM to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday: report

TEHRAN- Reportedly, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will take a trip to Riyadh soon.

Based on reports published by Iran Nuances, the visit is expected to concentrate on bilateral issues and as a response to the recent diplomatic visit by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to Tehran.

On June 17, 2023, Farhan traveled to Tehran and met with the president and foreign minister of Iran.

According to the source, the visit is scheduled for Thursday, August 17.

On August 6, the Saudi embassy in Tehran sent a diplomatic communication to the Iranian Foreign Ministry underlining the embassy’s ongoing official activities.

It was previously reported that the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its Consulate General in Mashhad have resumed their work.