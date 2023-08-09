Iran’s BRICS membership a matter of time: Russia

TEHRAN – Sergei Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister of Russia, has said that the time will come for Iran to become a member of the BRICS group of emerging countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran, Ryabkov said he can’t set a timetable for Iran’s membership in BRICS because efforts are underway in this regard, according to IRNA.

The Russian diplomat also spoke about the situation around the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The future of the JCPOA really depends on our colleagues in the United States and the European Union. I know that our Iranian friends are definitely ready to return to the original JCPOA.,” said Ryabkov, adding, “But for reasons not related to the JCPOA, the Westerners once again abused this situation and tried to pressure Iran to get concessions. It's an unfair but common game that comes as no surprise to us. So, it's their choice, I don't think we'll see a full resumption of JCPOA. I don't know if there are alternatives.”

He asked his counterparts on the other side of the Atlantic to check once again what is in their best interests. “I think they should completely separate themselves from the wrong policies of the former U.S. administration, which unilaterally withdrew from this agreement,” he continued.

Ryabkov also met with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani. In their meeting in Tehran that happened on Monday, Ryabkov and Bagheri Kani discussed a broad range of issues of mutual interests including bilateral ties, the latest developments in regional and international affairs, and the sanctions removal talks, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Bagheri referred to the determination of different countries to join economic and international bodies belonging to the front of multilateralism including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, saying this is the result of the weakening of infrastructure of the mechanisms created by the unilateralism front.

Ryabkov said he spoke with Bagheri Kani about the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. With respect to this resolution, the Russian diplomat said, Westerners are trying to spread very wrong narratives about Iran and Russia and their legal cooperation in various fields.

There was also a discussion about how to stand up to these issues and what needs to be done so that the UN Secretariat does not fall under the control of the Westerners, Ryabkov said.

He also said that he discussed BRICS with Bagheri Kani. “We talked about issues related to BRICS because we obviously came to the conclusion that Iran is one of the strong candidates to become a full member of BRICS,” Ryabkov noted.

He noted, “We also discussed some issues related to the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

On Tuesday, a conference was held at the Iranian foreign ministry to discuss prospects for cooperation between Iran and BRICS. The conference, dubbed Iran and BRICS: Prospects for Partnership and Cooperation, was attended by several Iranian and foreign officials, including Amir Abdollahian and representatives from Russia, China, South Africa, and other countries.

Ryabkov also attended the conference.

Amir Abdollahian delivered a speech at the conference in which he highlighted Iran’s importance for the BRICS group. “The Islamic Republic of Iran due to its strategic and unique geo-political position, vast energy reserves, cheap and short transit networks, young and skilled workers, and scientific and technological infrastructure is a reliable and effective partner in bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” said the Iranian official.

Amir Abdollahian noted, “Iran will be an added value to BRICS members in terms of energy and sustainable energy security.”

He also said that the partnership between Iran and BRICS has practically begun in some areas including in the transport sector, where Iran is helping to connect India to Russia, and China to the rest of West Asia.