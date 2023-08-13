Investment plans should be reviewed based on future needs: IMIDRO chief

TEHRAN – The chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has called for reviewing investment plans in order to meet future needs.

Water transfer plans from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, finance and investment methods, and capital increase plans should be reviewed and updated based on the future needs of the mining sector, Mohammad-Reza Movassaghinia said.

Referring to the IMIDRO’s support for water transfer to the central plateau (Line One project) and water transfer to the eastern provinces and Isfahan, he said: “Production of equipment with a view to domestic production, prices and costs, sales, and other factors is vital in water transmission projects”.

Zahedan water supply project “a priority”

During the meeting, the chairman of the board of directors of IMIDRO and the managing directors of water supply companies highlighted the importance of supplying water to Sistan-Baluchestan province as a priority and discussed short-term and long-term plans as well.

Movassaghinia, pointed to the issue of manufacturing equipment domestically taking advantage of experiences from the Line One project, saying: “By reviewing the projects, existing barriers should be removed with the cooperation of the government and the private sector.”

