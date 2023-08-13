Iranian cyclist Ganjkhanlou disappears in Glasgow

TEHRAN – Iranian cyclist Mohammad Ganjkhanlou has gone missing in Glasgow, Scotland.

He had traveled to Scotland to compete at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Ganjkhanlou finished in 66th place in the men's time trial on Saturday, where Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel won the gold medal.

Ganjkhanlou has left his hotel Saturday night and has not returned so far, head of Iran’s Cycling Federation, Rasoul Asadi said.

“The investigation is ongoing and I hope he is found as soon as possible,” Asadi said.

Asadi and Genjkhanlou were originally supposed to return to Iran Sunday night but the cyclist has disappeared.