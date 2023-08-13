Iran basketball beat Jordan at Georgia’s tournament

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team defeated Jordan 81-73 at the Tbilisi International Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia on Sunday.

Team Melli had suffered an 81-66 loss against Montenegro on Saturday.

It was Hakan Demir’s first win in charge of Iran, as the Persians had previously lost to Lebanon (twice), Russia (twice) and Montenegro.

Iran prepare for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.