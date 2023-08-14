Iran basketball lose to Georgia: friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team lost to Georgia 84-72 in a warm-up match on Monday.

It was Hakan Demir’s sixth loss in charge of Iran, as the Persians had previously lost to Lebanon (twice), Russia (twice) and Montenegro and defeated Jordan.

Iran prepare for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.