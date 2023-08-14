Tunisian festival to host “Penniless Cinema”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ali Arefnasab’s short drama “Penniless Cinema” will go on screen at the 36th edition of the Kelibia International Amateur Film Festival (FIFAK), which will be held in the Tunisian town from August 19 to 26.

The film will be in competition with 49 other movies, including six Tunisian films, from 29 countries around the globe.

FIFAK is organized by the Tunisian Federation of Amateur Cinematographers (FTCA) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the National Centre of Cinema and Image (CNCI) and the Kelibia Municipality.

It is the oldest manifestation of cinema in Tunisia, it is the cradle of the majority of filmmakers and technicians of the Tunisian scene.

FIFAK is an essential place for discovering the talents and artistic creativity of young people.

The festival aims to facilitate the promotion and dissemination of works of amateur filmmakers and allow them to share their experiences including the discussion on films participants. It also facilitate contacts between different international cultures.

ABU/



